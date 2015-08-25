* Two Ukrainians oppose annexation of Crimea
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia, Aug 25 A Russian court
sentenced Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov on Tuesday to 20
years in a high-security penal colony for "terrorist attacks" in
Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Moscow from Ukraine
in April 2014.
The Crimea-born Sentsov pleaded not guilty and denounced the
trial as politically driven, amid high tension between Russia
and the West over Moscow's role in the crisis in Ukraine.
The European Union said the case was "in breach of
international law and elementary standards of justice". The U.S.
State Department said it was a "clear miscarriage of justice".
Russian state prosecutors charged Sentsov with organising a
"terrorist group" in Crimea in order to wrest the peninsula back
from Moscow's control.
The military court in Russia's south-western city of
Rostov-on-Don also sentenced a second defendant, Crimea activist
Alexander Kolchenko, to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors had
sought sentences of 23 years for Sentsov and 12 for Kolchenko.
Russia annexed Crimea after protests in Kiev toppled
Ukraine's Kremlin-allied president, Viktor Yanukovich. A
Russian-backed separatist revolt then erupted in eastern Ukraine
in which more than 6,500 people have been killed to date.
The West has imposed sanctions on Russia over its actions in
Ukraine. Moscow denies Western accusations that it has helped
the separatist militias by sending serving troops and arms.
TV footage showed the two men locked in a courtroom cage,
laughing scornfully as their sentences were pronounced. They put
their arms round each other's shoulder and broke into an
impromptu rendering of the Ukrainian national anthem.
Sentsov then shouted "Glory to Ukraine!" His defence lawyer,
Svetlana Sidorkina, said they would appeal against the ruling to
Russia's Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights.
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, in a message on his
Facebook page, urged the defendants to remain defiant, adding:
"There will come a time when those who organised this so-called
trial will themselves sit on the bench of the accused."
"SHOW TRIAL"
Russian investigators say Sentsov and Kolchenko set fire to
two offices in Crimea between April and May 2014, including one
of Russia's ruling party, United Russia, and were plotting to
blow up a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin.
Sentsov did not shy away from politics during his trial,
saying he believed Russians would reject their rulers just as
Ukrainians rose up against the "criminal regime" of Yanukovich.
Amnesty International condemned what it called a "show
trial", saying it had been rife with irregularities.
In a similar case, Ukrainian military pilot Nadezhda
Savchenko is expected to go on trial soon in Russia. She was
captured while fighting the rebels in east Ukraine in 2014 and
faces up to 25 years in jail if convicted in the killing of two
Russian journalists in the conflict zone.
Rights groups and Kiev say she is a political prisoner and
Western leaders have repeatedly urged Russia to release her.
Some commentators in Kiev and Moscow say the men sentenced
on Tuesday as well as Savchenko, who is widely expected to be
convicted even though she denies guilt, could eventually be
freed or swapped for Russian troops held in Ukraine.
On Monday Poroshenko held talks in Berlin with German and
French leaders about the conflict in east Ukraine, where a shaky
ceasefire has come under increased strain in recent weeks amid
intensified shelling.
(Reporting by Sergei Pivovarov in Rostov-on-Don, Gabriela
Baczynska in Moscow, Richard Balmforth and Natalia Zinets in
Kiev, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)