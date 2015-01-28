MOSCOW Jan 28 Russia said on Wednesday military action by Ukrainian government forces would lead to an "inevitable further escalation of the conflict" in eastern Ukraine and undermine peace efforts.

The Foreign Ministry said there had been 68 cases of shelling of civilian areas in the last day, including mortar bombs being fired by Kiev's forces at the rebel-held city of Luhansk and its surroundings. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)