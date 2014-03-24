MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's SMP Bank said on
Monday around 9 billion roubles ($248 million) had been
withdrawn by depositors since U.S. sanctions were announced last
week.
Washington imposed sanctions on Thursday against 20 Russians
close to President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's involvement in
the Ukraine crisis, including Boris Rotenberg and his older
brother Arkady, the co-owners of SMP Bank.
SMP CEO Dmitry Kalantyrsky told a news conference that an
estimated 4 billion roubles had been withdrawn by individuals
and 5 billion by organisations.
