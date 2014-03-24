(Adds details from news conference, Bank Rossiya)
MOSCOW, March 24 Russian bank SMP showed the
impact of U.S. punitive measures over Ukraine on Monday, saying
around 9 billion roubles ($248 million) had been withdrawn by
depositors since Washington imposed sanctions against two of its
shareholders last week.
Washington imposed sanctions on Thursday against 20 Russians
close to President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's involvement in
the Ukraine crisis, including Boris Rotenberg and his older
brother Arkady, the co-owners of SMP Bank.
SMP CEO Dmitry Kalantyrsky told a news conference that an
estimated 4 billion roubles had been withdrawn by individuals
and 5 billion by organisations.
On Friday, SMP said Visa and MasterCard had stopped
providing services for payment transactions for its clients. On
Sunday service had resumed, it said.
Kalantyrsky said the stoppage of services had been an
over-zealous reaction because sanctions were imposed on the
shareholders, not the bank.
"(The shareholders) expressed their willingness, if
necessary, to support the bank with money," Kalantyrsky said,
but stressed the bank has enough liquidity.
St Petersburg-based Bank Rossiya, which was sanctioned
alongside its chairman and largest shareholder Yuri Kovalchuk,
said separately in a statement it had asked its clients to
refrain from making foreign currency payments to accounts at the
bank due to the U.S. sanctions.
Kovalchuk said in a television interview on Sunday the
sanctions had backfired by helping him win new clients among
patriotic Russians. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last
week that he would open an account at the bank.
($1 = 36.2354 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing
by Maria Kiselyova and Elizabeth Piper)