MOSCOW Aug 28 East Ukrainian pro-Russian separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko said serving Russian soldiers, on leave from their posts, are fighting Ukrainian troops alongside the rebels, Russian state television reported.

"Among us are fighting serving soldiers, who would rather take their vacation not on a beach but with us, among brothers, who are fighting for their freedom," said Zakharchenko in an interview posted on Vesti.ru, the Internet site of a Russian state television station. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Christian Lowe)