MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Friday that Ukraine's decision to impose a moratorium on the payment of a $3 billion Eurobond held by Russia was not a surprise and that Moscow would win any future legal case on the matter.

Storchak told reporters that Ukraine's move would not change Russia's plan to take Ukraine to court once the grace period on the debt payment expired.

He said Ukraine had no chance of winning the ensuing court case. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)