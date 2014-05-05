UPDATE 3-Oil prices climb on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates throughout; previous SINGAPORE)
MOSCOW May 5 Russia called on the Kiev government on Monday to stop using armed force against its people and enter talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that a humanitarian crisis was looming in blockaded towns in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been trying to dislodge pro-Russian separatists who have occupied official buildings.
It called on the Kiev authorities "to come to their senses, stop the bloodshed, withdraw forces and finally sit down at the negotiating table to begin a normal dialogue about ways to resolve the political crisis". (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson)
YANGON/BEIJING, March 21 Nearly a decade in the making, a project to pump oil 770 km (480 miles) across Myanmar to southwest China is set for imminent start-up, with a supertanker nearing the port of Kyauk Phyu, marking the opening of a new oil trading route.
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal