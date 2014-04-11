(Adds detail)
MOSCOW, April 11 Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
said on Friday Russia did not want to take over more Ukrainian
territory but repeated a call for Kiev to grant more powers to
regional authorities, RIA news agency reported.
The West has accuses Russia of placing 40,000 troops near
the border with Ukraine and is worried that Moscow could send
forces into the east of the country following its annexation of
Crimea last month.
"We cannot have such a desire. It contradicts the core
interests of the Russian Federation. We want Ukraine to be whole
within its current borders, but whole with full respect for the
regions," state-run RIA quoted Lavrov as saying.
Russia has denied any substantial build-up on the Ukrainian
border but says it has the right to protect ethnic Russians and
Russian speakers who are dominant in regions of eastern Ukraine.
NATO and the United States have accused Russia of stirring
separatist unrest in cities in eastern Ukraine where pro-Moscow
protesters have taken over public administration buildings and
demanded more autonomy from Kiev.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman and Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by
Timothy Heritage)