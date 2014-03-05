EXCLUSIVE-Libya's NOC says expects to regain Es Sider, Ras Lanuf oil ports
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 5 President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the crisis in Ukraine could have a negative effect on the Customs Union linking Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, and called for measures to protect the three nations' producers and exporters.
"The extraordinary situation ... in Ukraine arouses serious concerns," Putin told the presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan at the start of talks at his residence outside Moscow.
"Negative consequences for the Customs Union markets are possible too, and therefore we should think together about measures to protect our producers and exporters," said Putin, whose hopes of bringing Ukraine into the union have been set back severely by the downfall of President Viktor Yanukovich.
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
KIEV, March 19 The International Monetary Fund has postponed a decision to disburse more aid to Ukraine in order to assess the impact of an economic blockade Kiev imposed on separatist-held territory, the IMF and Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 19 A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen called on Sunday for the United Nations to place a strategic port under its supervision after a helicopter attack on a boatload of Somali refugees left 42 dead.