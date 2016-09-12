MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia is ready for an out of court settlement over Ukraine's debt to Moscow but Kiev must make changes to its proposals on how to restructure the $3 billion Eurobond it is holding, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

Siluanov also told journalists at a briefing there were preliminary plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksandr Danylyuk on the sidelines of the meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington next month. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)