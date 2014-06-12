(Rewrites throughout with draft resolution submitted, changes dateline, pvs MOSCOW)

UNITED NATIONS, June 12 Russia submitted a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that calls for an end to violence and implementation of a road map to peace drawn up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation, said Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin.

"This is a short text but it covers I think the gamut of issues which we have now in front of us in eastern Ukraine," Churkin told reporters after circulating the draft text to the 15-member council.

The road map was drawn up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) in Europe in May to give impetus to a deal reached in Geneva by the European Union, Russia, Ukraine and the United States to try to end the crisis in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Kiev of not abiding by the Geneva deal or the road map and blamed it for failing to end violence in east Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops are battling pro-Russian separatists who control several cities.

Churkin said the draft resolution "calls on all the parties to refrain from actions endangering the lives and the security of the civilian population, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian goods."

"It calls on them to immediately end violence and agree to a sustained ceasefire," he said. Churkin said experts from the council members would meet on Friday to discuss the draft text.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of fuelling the uprising in east Ukraine, but Moscow denies this. The separatist rebels have called on Russia to send in peacekeepers but Lavrov said their deployment was not warranted by the situation.

Russia submitted another brief draft resolution to council members earlier this month that called for humanitarian corridors in eastern Ukraine, but western council members questioned whether there was a humanitarian crisis.

Churkin said the draft resolution submitted on Thursday superseded the earlier resolution and no longer included a call for humanitarian corridors. Western Security Council members said they would study the new draft. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United Nations and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, Editing by Grant McCool)