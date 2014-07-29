BRIEF-Genesis Energy L.P. announces public offering of common units
* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for general partnership purposes
MOSCOW, July 29 Russia said on Tuesday the latest U.N. human rights report on fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was "hypocritical".
"The report is unobjective and even hypocritical," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding the report had failed to mention the detentions of Russian journalists in eastern Ukraine and the reported use of heavy rockets by the Ukrainian army against civilians. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Chrysalis Ventures II, L.P. reports 21.7 percent stake in Connecture Inc as of March 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mIWQQI) Further company coverage:
* Axsome Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock