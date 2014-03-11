GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St on hold before U.S. rate decision; oil at 3-month lows
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
MOSCOW, March 11 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that planned U.S. financial aid to Ukraine is illegal and outside American legal norms since it would be funding an illegitimate regime.
"By all criteria, issuing funding to an illegitimate regime that seized power by force is unlawful and goes beyond the framework of the American legal system," the ministry said in a statement.
The statement echoed assertions made earlier in the day by ousted Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich. The ministry also warned Washington about the consequences of "unconditionally indulging radical elements" in Ukraine.
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
* High winds, up to two feet of snow forecast (Adds Massachusetts governor comment)
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. shale oil production in April was set for its biggest monthly increase since October as output in the Permian Basin, America's fastest growing shale oil region, was expected to hit another record high, government data showed on Monday.