MOSCOW Feb 23 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of States John Kerry on Sunday opponents of Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovich had failed to abide by a peace deal they signed on Friday and had seized power, the ministry said.

In their second telephone conversation in two days, Lavrov told Kerry "the most important thing now is to provide for the complete fulfillment" of the agreement brokered by three top European Union diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ukrainian opposition is deviating from the agreement, having in effect seized power in Kiev, refused to disarm and continued to place its bets on violence," Lavrov told Kerry, according to a ministry statement. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Andrew Roche)