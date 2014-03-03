MOSCOW, March 3 Russia said on Monday that the
United States abruptly withdrew an invitation for Russian
veterinary officials to attend talks this week and accused
Washington of "sabotage", an apparent sign of tension over
Ukraine.
Russia's veterinary oversight agency, Rosselkhoznadzor, was
informed less than 24 hours before its delegation was to depart
for Washington that the visit was "unacceptable" for the United
States, Rosselkhoznadzor said.
In a statement, it accused the United States of "sabotage of
Russia's participation" in March 3-6 talks aimed at agreeing
veterinary and phytosanitary measures in connection with
Kazakhstan's bid to join the World Trade Organisation (WTO).