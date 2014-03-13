UPDATE 7-Oil extends losses to three-month lows, tests slide
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (Recasts lead, updates prices.)
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed proposals for resolving the crisis in Ukraine during a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Lavrov and Kerry, who are due to meet in London on Friday, discussed "the situation in Ukraine, taking into account existing Russian and U.S. proposals to normalise the atmosphere and provide for civil peace", the ministry said.
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (Recasts lead, updates prices.)
WHITE HOUSE SAYS PLANNING IS ONGOING FOR A VISIT TO U.S. BY CHINA'S XI
MOSCOW, March 13 Kazakhstan's oil production in February exceeded its agreed limit under an OPEC-led deal to cut output and support prices, official Kazakh data showed on Monday.