GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 15-month high, dollar soft on less hawkish Fed
* Chicago Fed Evans says two more rate hikes likely this year
MOSCOW, March 19 Russia will respond in kind to the announcement of U.S. sanctions and is considering other measures if Washington escalates confrontation, Russian news agency Interfax quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; editing by Andrew Roche)
JAKARTA, March 21 Indonesian police said on Tuesday Interpol has issued red notices, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for three Chinese executives suspected of fraud linked to a more than $800 million Sinopec oil terminal development in Indonesia.
