MOSCOW, July 26 Russia said on Saturday that the
United States bore some responsibility for the conflict in
Ukraine though its backing for the Kiev government.
"The United States continues to push Kiev into the forceful
repression of (Ukraine's) Russian-speaking population's
discontent. There is one conclusion - the Obama administration
has some responsibility both for the internal conflict in
Ukraine and its severe consequences," the Foreign Ministry said
in a statement.
It was responding to the White House's accusation that
Russian President Vladimir Putin was "culpable" in the downing
of a Malaysian plane over a pro-Moscow rebel-controlled war zone
in Ukraine.
