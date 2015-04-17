CEE MARKETS-Czechs double bond sale as expected end of weak crown regime nears

* Czechs sell more 3-year bonds than planned at auction * Crown sets 9-month high in 1-month forwards contracts * Zloty retreats after lift from optimism over economy * Hungary central bank - depo cut maintains loose conditions (Recasts with Czech bond auction) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 29 The Czech government sold twice as many bonds as planned at an auction on Wednesday, seeking to benefit from low yields before the cent