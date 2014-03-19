GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 15-month high, dollar soft on less hawkish Fed
* Chicago Fed Evans says two more rate hikes likely this year
MOSCOW, March 19 Moscow will decide whether to introduce visas for Ukrainians visiting Russia after it is officially informed of Kiev's new visa regime for Russians, Russian state news agency RIA reported a source at Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying on Wednesday.
Ukrainian security chief Andriy Parubiy said earlier in the day that Ukraine's Foreign Ministry had been given instructions to introduce visas for Russians visiting Ukraine, as tensions rise between the two neighbours. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Chicago Fed Evans says two more rate hikes likely this year
JAKARTA, March 21 Indonesian police said on Tuesday Interpol has issued red notices, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for three Chinese executives suspected of fraud linked to a more than $800 million Sinopec oil terminal development in Indonesia.
JAKARTA, March 21 Indonesian police said on Tuesday Interpol has issued red notices, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for three Chinese executives suspected of fraud linked to an $850 million Sinopec oil storage terminal development in Indonesia.