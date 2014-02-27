MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia said on Thursday that it is prepared to work together with the West on resolving the crisis in Ukraine but that the interests of all Ukrainians must be taken into account and any agreements that are reached must be implemented.

After the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, Russia has accused Ukraine's new leaders of violating a Western-backed peace deal and of ignoring the interests of Ukrainians in Russian-speaking regions of the east and south.