MOSCOW Feb 27 Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich plans to hold a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday at 5 p.m. (1300 GMT), Russian news agencies reported, citing people close to Yanukovich.

Yanukovich's whereabouts have been widely unknown since he fled the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, losing a bloody three-month standoff against opponents who led protests against him after he spurned deals with the European Union.