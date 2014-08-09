(Adds phone calls between Obama and Merkel, and Kerry and
KIEV Aug 9 Pro-Russian separatists said on
Saturday they were ready for a ceasefire with the Kiev
government after increasing gains by Ukrainian forces against
rebel forces.
"We are ready for a ceasefire to prevent the proliferation
of a humanitarian disaster in Donbass," Alexander Zakharchenko,
prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk people's republic,
said in a statement, referring to the area of eastern Ukraine
where combat is being waged.
He warned that Donetsk, the main industrial hub which is the
centre of the rebel resistance, faced a lack of food, water, and
electricity, but said the rebels were ready to defend the city
of around one million people.
"In the event of a storm of the city the number of victims
will increase by magnitude. We have no humanitarian corridors.
There is no supply of medicines ... food supplies are nearing
their end," he said.
Ukrainian officials have said they are ready to agree a
ceasefire but on condition the rebels surrender their arms.
The office of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was
unavailable for immediate comment on Zakharchenko's statement.
Earlier, Kiev said it had headed off an attempt by Russia to
send troops into Ukraine under the guise of peacekeepers with
the aim of provoking a large-scale military conflict, a
statement Moscow dismissed as a "fairy tale".
The White House said that during a call on Saturday, U.S.
President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
"agreed that any Russian intervention in Ukraine, even under
purported 'humanitarian' auspices, without the formal, express
consent and authorization of the government of Ukraine is
unacceptable, violates international law, and will provoke
additional consequences."
Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron also
discussed the crisis and said tougher sanctions should be
imposed on Russia if it sends troops into Ukraine, according to
a statement from Cameron's office.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a phone call with
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, called for "urgent measures
for preventing an impending humanitarian catastrophe in south
eastern regions" of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Kerry "conveyed that Russia should not intervene in Ukraine
under the guise of humanitarian convoys or any other pretext of
'peacekeeping,'" a senior U.S. State Department official said.
Ukraine has made several statements about Russian aggression
during months of conflict with separatists on its eastern border
with Russia that it says are backed by Moscow, none of which
have been independently verifiable.
Ukraine says it has been gradually tightening the noose
around the rebels, who have now been pushed back into their
redoubts of Donetsk and Luhansk on the border.
RUSSIA SLAMS CLAIMS
A senior aide to Poroshenko said a large Russian military
convoy had been heading for the border on Friday under a
supposed agreement with the Red Cross, but had stopped after an
appeal by Kiev to Russia.
It was not immediately clear what convoy Poroshenko's aide
was referring to.
On Friday, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had finished
military exercises in southern Russia, near the Ukrainian
border, which the United States had criticised as provocative.
"A huge military convoy accompanied by Russian soldiers and
equipment was moving towards the Ukrainian border, allegedly by
agreement with the Red Cross," said Valery Chaly, deputy head of
Poroshenko's administration.
No one at the Red Cross was immediately available to
comment.
"A humanitarian column with 'peacekeepers' was to enter the
territory of Ukraine, clearly to provoke a full-scale conflict,"
he said, according to Ukraine's presidential press service.
Chaly said Poroshenko held urgent talks with his security
chiefs and world leaders, though he did not specify which ones.
Separately, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said he had
called his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov who had assured him
the convoy would be stopped.
"As of now, the danger of provocation has been removed, but
operational staff continue to work," Chaly said.
Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign
Ministry, dismissed Chaly's statement as untrue.
"Each time Kiev is more and more inventive in creating fairy
tales," she said, noting special protocols had to be completed
before Russian troops could be sent abroad.
"The (Ukrainian) National Guard probably have to report
about their achievements in the field, so they pretended they
have some," she said.
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir
Putin, said by phone: "We don't know what (the Ukrainians) are
talking about because nothing like that happened."
Ukraine and the West see a growing danger of a Russian
invasion under the guise of a peacekeeping mission. Kiev says
any such mission would be perceived as direct aggression.
The head of NATO, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, this week called on
Russia to pull its troops back from the Ukrainian border and
warned further intervention would mean greater isolation from
the rest of the world.
The head of the U.S.-led alliance said Russia had massed
about 20,000 troops near Ukrainian border, very close to the
regions where Ukrainian government forces are fighting
pro-Russian rebels.
Ukrainian officials say that frequent Russian military
exercises near the border complicated the situation. On Saturday
a Ukrainian military spokesman said the move was not a "stage in
de-escalation of the situation near the border".
Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of
orchestrating the revolt and arming the rebels, who have
declared independent "people's republics" in the two main
industrial regions. Moscow denies involvement.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; Additional reporting by
Gabriela Baczynska, Polina Devitt, Alexei Anishchuk and Jason
Bush in Moscow and Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Writing by
Richard Balmforth in Kiev; Editing by Sophie Hares and David
Gregorio)