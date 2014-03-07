MOSCOW, March 7 Crimea's parliament has the right to hold a referendum on the region's future status, the speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament said on Friday.

The parliament in Ukraine's southern Crimea region said on Thursday it would hold a referendum on whether the region should join Russia on March 16.

"Yesterday we learned about the historic decision taken by the Crimean parliament to hold a referendum on accession, on entry into the Russian Federation," said Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Russian Federation Council.

"Without a doubt, the Crimean parliament, as a legitimate authority, has that right ... The sovereign right of the people to determine their future."