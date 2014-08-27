(Adds detail, background)
KIEV Aug 27 The Ukrainian military said on
Wednesday that more Russian soldiers had crossed the border into
eastern Ukraine, entering the small town of Amvrosiyivka in five
armoured infantry carriers and a truck.
The report of a further cross-border incursion by Russian
troops followed the capture by Ukrainian government forces of a
group of Russian paratroopers in roughly the same area.
Moscow said the captured troops had strayed into Ukraine by
mistake but Kiev said they had been on a "special mission"
linked to the pro-Russian separatist rebellions in the east.
"Five armoured infantry carriers and one Kamaz truck entered
Amvrosiyivka with men in them," military spokesman Andriy
Lysenko told journalists in Kiev.
"If this tactical group got lost and accidentally came into
Ukraine like the paratroops of the 98th paratroop division then
it remains for us to remind them that they can return to Russia,
taking an easterly direction," Lysenko remarked.
Fighting was meanwhile continuing in key settlements near
the rebel-held city of Donetsk despite peace talks on Tuesday in
Minsk between Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Russia's
Vladimir Putin at which the Ukrainian leader pledged to work on
a road map that would lead to a ceasefire.
Over the past 24 hours, Lysenko said, there had been intense
fighting further north near the town of Horlivka and Ilovaysk,
about 50 km (30 miles) away in which 200 separatists had been
killed and their tanks and missile systems destroyed.
Thirteen Ukrainian service personnel had been killed in the
past 24 hours in 34 clashes at points across eastern and
south-eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian military officials say the separatists, backed by
Russian soldiers and armed with armour and military equipment
coming from across the border, have switched the focus in the
war towards the south-east of Ukraine down to the Azov Sea.
Military successes there for the separatists could put in
danger the key port city of Mariupol, held at the moment by
government forces. If separatists got a grip on the south-east
they could reinforce their positions in Donetsk from the south.
Lysenko said that rebels "together with the Russian
occupiers" had taken the settlement of Starobesheve, south-east
from Donetsk, destroying a hospital in the process. Wounded, he
said, were being evacuated south.
The video footage of the captured Russian paratroopers is
the strongest evidence yet to support Kiev's claims of Russian
involvement in the five-month conflict in which the United
Nations says more than 2,000 people - troops, civilians and
rebels - have been killed.
The crisis, which followed the ousting of a Moscow-backed
president in Ukraine by street protests and a take-over by a
pro-Western leadership has sparked the worst confrontation
between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.
Separately, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk on Tuesday said
Ukraine needed "practical help" from the U.S.-led NATO alliance,
with which it has the status of a special partner, and expected
it to take "momentous" decisions in this regard at its summit in
Wales in early September.
"We need help," Yatseniuk told a government meeting.
Though Ukraine is not a NATO member and does not qualify for
direct military support from the alliance, NATO has taken Kiev's
side in the conflict, blaming Russia for creating the crisis by
annexing Crimea in March and fuelling the rebellions in the east
and arming the separatists.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra
Prentice; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Giles Elgood)