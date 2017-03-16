EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian bank VTB still plans to exit Ukraine, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday, after the Ukrainian central bank said it would impose new sanctions on the local subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks.
Andrei Kostin, VTB CEO, also told reporters in Moscow that the new round of Ukraine sanctions on Russian state banks would harm all banks concerned and that VTB was in direct contact with the Ukrainian central bank.
Kostin acknowledged that the sanctions, which will ban Russian banks including VTB and Sberbank from taking money out of Ukraine, could affect the valuation of Russian banks' Ukrainian operations. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.