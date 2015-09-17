KIEV, Sept 17 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has ordered the security council to remove three BBC journalists from a new sanctions list, presidential spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko said in a post on Twitter.

"Freedom of the press is of absolute value to me," Tsegolko quoted Poroshenko as saying in the post.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Larry King)