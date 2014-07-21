LONDON, July 21 Britain warned Kremlin chief
Vladimir Putin on Monday that the Russian economy would face
sectoral sanctions unless Moscow granted full access to the
Malaysia Airlines crash site and stopped stoking instability in
Ukraine.
Britain says a Russian missile fired from Ukrainian
territory controlled by Russian-backed rebels probably shot down
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 with the loss of 298 lives
including 10 British nationals.
"We should be discussing going further, sectoral measures,
tier three," a spokesman for British Prime Minister David
Cameron told reporters.
"If Russia does not, in the coming period, take steps both
in terms of the immediate response to the crash but also the
very directly related issues around instability in eastern
Ukraine, then we will be arguing that we have to go further."
Britain will argue hard at a European Union meeting of
foreign ministers on Tuesday for further action on sanctions
against Russia, the British premier's spokesman said.
The spokesman said Britain was also pushing for the
immediate implementation of sanctions on Russian individuals and
entities agreed by the EU last week.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge;
editing by Stephen Addison)