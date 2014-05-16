(Repeats with no changes to headline, text)
By David Ljunggren and Euan Rocha
OTTAWA/TORONTO May 16 Canada broke with the
United States and did not impose sanctions on two key allies of
Russian President Vladimir Putin because the pair had Canadian
business interests, according to sources familiar with the
matter.
The revelation puts into question the government's tough
line on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine. Prime Minister
Stephen Harper recently compared Putin's actions to those of
Adolf Hitler in the run-up to World War Two.
Canada, home to 1.2 million people of Ukrainian descent, has
imposed sanctions on more than 80 Russian and Ukrainian
officials and businesses, compared to about 60 by the United
States.
But unlike the United States, Canada has not moved against
Sergei Chemezov, who heads state-owned industrial and defense
conglomerate Rostec, and Igor Sechin, CEO of oil giant Rosneft
. Both men, who are close to Putin, have business ties
to Canada.
Rosneft owns some 30 percent of a Canadian oil field, while
Rostec has an aircraft assembly joint venture lined up with
Bombardier Inc. The venture is vital to the Canadian
plane and train maker, as the fate of a roughly $3.4 billion
aircraft sale deal is tied to it.
Asked about the decision not to go after either Sechin or
Chemezov, a Canadian government source familiar with Ottawa's
sanctions strategy told Reuters: "Our goal is to sanction
Russia, it is not to go out of our way to sanction or penalize
Canadian companies."
The comments appear to contrast with the official government
approach. Harper, referring to the Ukraine crisis, said in March
that "we will not shape our foreign policy to commercial
interests" and officials say that stance is still valid.
Indeed, the Conservative government on Wednesday called on
business executives not to attend events in Russia, like the St.
Petersburg International Economic Forum this month and the World
Petroleum Congress in Moscow in June.
"We will continue to apply pressure to Russia, we will
continue to impose sanctions along with our allies, but we will
also look out for Canada's broader interests," the government
source said.
Canada's official opposition New Democrats said the failure
to target Chemezov and Sechin undermined the case for sanctions.
"It's egregious. I think this is not consistent with what
the government's rhetoric is on getting tough with the Russians
and getting tough with Putin," the party's foreign affairs
spokesman Paul Dewar said.
In Europe, some leaders have also tempered their criticism
of Moscow, in a sign they, too, are worried about business ties
with Russia, a major provider of oil and gas to the region.
But Harper took a strong line from the start, castigating
Putin and pushing the effort to have Russia kicked out of the
Group of Eight leading industrialized nations.
CEO LOBBIES OTTAWA
As Ottawa developed its sanctions policy, it was being
lobbied by top officials from Bombardier, which is one of
Canada's major industrial players.
The company last year signed a preliminary deal to sell 100
short-haul aircraft in Russia and agreed to set up an assembly
line for the planes in that country, in partnership with Rostec.
Bombardier also has other interests in Russia, including a
long-standing joint venture in its rail business.
Canada's official registry of lobbyists shows Bombardier CEO
Pierre Beaudoin reported six meetings in March with government
officials, including Transport Minister Lisa Raitt and Industry
Minister James Moore.
One source familiar with the discussions said Bombardier did
not specifically ask the government to keep Chemezov off the
sanctions list but stressed the ramifications that punitive
measures could have on its business interests in Russia.
Three of the meetings took place on March 4 and one on March
7. After Canada announced sanctions in mid-March, Bombardier
again met with senior officials on March 20 and 27.
Bombardier declined to comment on the specifics of its
lobbying efforts in Ottawa but said the discussions revolved
around its extensive overseas interests, among other matters.
A spokeswoman said the firm remained hopeful about the joint
venture with Rostec, but acknowledged the current political
environment was likely to delay its timeline.
The registry of lobbyists showed no record of Rosneft
representatives meeting with the Canadian government in March.
But a third well-placed source, familiar with sanctions
planning, confirmed the decision to exclude both Chemezov and
Sechin was made because of Canada's commercial interests.
Rosneft owns 30 percent of an an Exxon Mobil Corp
oil field in the western province of Alberta, where it is
learning the horizontal drilling and fracturing techniques that
have revolutionized the North American oil industry.
Canada coordinates sanctions closely with the United States,
which described Chemezov as a trusted Putin ally and said Sechin
"has shown utter loyalty" to the Russian leader.
Outwardly, Canada's reluctance to impose sanctions on the
pair does not appear to have caused tensions with its neighbor.
A White House official said the United States valued its
cooperation with Canada and other partners.
In Moscow, spokespeople for both Rosneft and Rostec declined
to comment.
(With additional reporting by Megan Davies in Moscow, Jeff
Mason in Washington and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson and Ross Colvin)