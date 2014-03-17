MOSCOW, March 17 The U.S. sanctions imposed on
11 Russian and Ukrainian officials will not affect Crimea's
drive to join Russia, a senior Crimean government official was
quoted as saying on Monday.
U.S. President Barack Obama's sanctions order freezes any
assets in the United States and bans travel to the United sates
for those listed, including Crimea's Moscow-backed government
chief Sergei Aksyonov and the speaker of the region's
parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov.
"These sanctions will not affect the work of Sergei Aksyonov
and Vladimir Konstantinov, nor will they interfere in the
process of Crimea's accession into Russia," Interfax quoted
Crimean First Deputy Prime Minister Rustam Temirgaliyev as
saying.