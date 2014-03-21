MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's anti-narcotics agency said on Friday that the imposition of U.S. sanctions on its director over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region would destroy its cooperation with the United States, state news agency Itar-Tass reported.

"The U.S. administrations' arbitrary and ill-considered decision will, in one day, destroy our unique experience of cooperation," Itar-Tass quoted the agency, whose interaction with the United States has included joint operations in Afghanistan, as saying in a statement.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)