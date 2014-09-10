BRUSSELS, Sept 10 Battle-tank maker
Uralvagonzavod, aerospace company Oboronprom and
state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) are among
Russian companies to face new EU sanctions if the bloc decides
to implement them, according to a draft obtained by Reuters.
Oboronprom is the main shareholder in Russia's top producer
of civilian and military helicopters: Russian Helicopters.
Uralvagonzavod is a maker of Russian battle-tanks. UAC was
created by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his 2000-2008
presidency to be a national champion for plane manufacturing.
The EU sanctions would prohibit the companies from raising
capital in Europe via "financial instruments with a maturity
exceeding 30 days," the draft document said.
