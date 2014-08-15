(Adds more comments, detail)
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST Aug 15 The European Union has harmed
itself economically with the sanctions it has imposed on Russia
over Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on
Friday, calling for a rethink..
Orban's remarks came a day after his Slovak counterpart,
Robert Fico, criticised the sanctions as "meaningless", saying
they would threaten economic growth in the 28-member bloc.
"The sanctions policy pursued by the West, that is,
ourselves, a necessary consequence of which has been what the
Russians are doing, causes more harm to us than to Russia,"
Orban said in a radio interview. "In politics, this is called
shooting oneself in the foot."
Export-driven Hungary is heavily reliant on energy imports
from its former Communist overlord and early this year Budapest
agreed with Russian power firm Rosatom to expand Hungary's only
nuclear plant in a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) deal.
Russia is also Hungary's largest trading partner outside the
European Union, with exports worth 2.55 billion euros in 2013.
"The EU should not only compensate producers somehow, be
they Polish, Slovak, Hungarian or Greek, who now have to suffer
losses, but the entire sanctions policy should be reconsidered,"
Orban said.
EU foreign ministers are holding an emergency meeting on
Friday to discuss conflicts in Ukraine and Iraq.
Orban had already signalled opposition to economic sanctions
against Russia for fear of damaging the domestic economy. On
Friday, he said he would seek ways to facilitate a rethink.
"I will do my utmost - of course we are all aware of
Hungary's weight, so the possibilities are clear - but I am
looking for partners to change the EU's sanctions policy, which
I think has not been considered thoroughly enough," he said.
Hungary's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday that farming
exports would not be harmed significantly by a Russian import
ban on a range of foods from the EU.
It said the banned products account for less than 30 percent
of Hungary's agricultural exports to Russia and only one percent
of its total farming exports.
Amid weaker growth in the EU's east, Hungary was among the
bright spots, with Thursday's preliminary GDP figures in
Slovakia, Bulgaria and Hungary all better than expected, led by
the latter's 0.8 percent quarterly expansion.
