MOVES-Alcentra's structured credit head to move to New York
March 20 Asset manager Alcentra Group said Hiram Hamilton, the head of its structured credit unit, would relocate to New York to bolster the firm's U.S. operations.
WASHINGTON, July 18 The Institute of International Finance warned on Friday that further sanctions on Russia would have a "broader chilling effect on Russia" and its companies who are already largely excluded from raising foreign capital.
Of the four companies sanctioned by the United States on Wednesday, oil company Rosneft was most vulnerable due to its hefty financing requirements for the remainder of this year.
The IIF, a lobby group which represents 500 financial institutions including the world's major banks, said it expected further sanctions if an investigation established Russian links to the downing of a Malaysian airliner on Thursday. (Reporting by David Chance Editing by W Simon)
LIMA, March 20 Heavy rains in Peru have disrupted train transport of minerals from the country's central region to the Pacific Coast, and the train line could take at least 15 days to fix, Vice President and Transport Minister Martin Vizcarra said on Monday.
AMSTERDAM, March 20 Four Dutch provincial governments said on Monday they were opposed to a takeover of paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel due to potential job losses, in a sign of the challenges facing the company's U.S. suitor.