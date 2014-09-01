* No decisions on Monday, more discussions during the week
* Main thrust of new steps against Russia could be financial
* High technology for gas excavation also under
consideration
By Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Sept 1 Europeans could be barred from
buying new Russian government bonds under a package of extra
sanctions over Moscow's military role in Ukraine that European
Union ambassadors were to start discussing on Monday, three EU
sources said.
EU leaders decided at a summit on Saturday that the direct
engagement of Russian troops in the war in eastern and southern
Ukraine - still denied by Moscow - called for a stepping up of
sanctions imposed so far unless Russia pulled its soldiers back.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who led the drive for a
tougher EU response, said on Monday that Moscow's behaviour in
Ukraine must not go unanswered, even if sanctions hurt the
German economy, heavily dependent on imported Russian gas.
"I have said that (sanctions) can have an impact, also for
German companies," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.
"But I have to say there is also an impact when you are
allowed to move borders in Europe and attack other countries
with your troops," she said. "Accepting Russia's behaviour is
not an option. And therefore it was necessary to prepare further
sanctions."
The leaders asked the executive European Commission to
prepare further measures within a week, building on steps taken
at the end of July, which targeted the energy, banking and
defense sectors.
"I'm hearing that a ban on buying Russian government bonds
could be in the next package," an EU official familiar with the
preparations said.
Tighter restrictions on dual use technologies with military
as well as civilian applications could also figure, along with
some more curbs on advance energy exploration equipment, the
official said.
An EU diplomat said ambassadors of the 28 member states
would hold an emergency meeting on Monday at 1300 GMT to start
work on a "significant" package of further measures although no
immediate decisions were expected. A further meeting is set for
Wednesday.
The leaders said the Commission should include in the
sanctions "every person and institution dealing with the
separatist groups in the Donbass", potentially leaving a very
broad area that could be targeted.
However several EU countries heavily dependent on Russian
gas, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria, are
opposed to new sanctions, which require unanimous agreement.
"I consider sanctions meaningless and counterproductive,"
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Sunday.
"Until we know what is the impact of the already imposed
sanctions, it makes no sense to impose new ones," Fico said. "I
reserve a right to veto sanctions harming national interests of
Slovakia."
FINANCIAL SECTOR, GAS
EU diplomats said the main thrust of new steps could be
financial because that would hit the Russian government rather
than citizens. It could be coordinated with the United States,
whose measures were also focusing on the financial sector.
Two diplomats said they did not rule out a ban on the
purchases of Russian sovereign bonds to make it more difficult
for the Russian government to finance itself on markets.
In July, the EU banned Russian state-owned banks from
raising capital or from borrowing in EU markets.
Moscow has retaliated against sanctions by banning most
agricultural imports from Europe and the United States. The risk
of a ban on buying Russian sovereign bonds is that the Kremlin
could hit back by dumping European government bonds, of which
Russian state institutions have significant holdings.
Asked about the idea that Russia could be cut off from the
international money transfer system known as SWIFT, one diplomat
said the idea had been floated several months ago, but that
there was opposition to it among several EU countries.
"The problem is that while it would probably work well in
the short-term, as in the case of Iran, in the long-term it
would trigger the creation of an alternative system to SWIFT and
the setting up of two alternative world transaciotn systems and
nobody wants that," the diplomat said.
The July sanctions also hit equipment for the oil and
defence sectors, and the sale of "dual use" technologies to
military end-users. That restriction could now be broadened.
Russia's gas sector, which powers European industry and
lights its cities, has been spared so far. Moscow is the world's
biggest exporter of gas and second biggest exporter of oil.
But the new package could also include high technology for
gas excavation, another EU diplomat said.
"It would make sense to target high-tech gas technologies
when it comes to possibility of further sanctions against Russia
as it would impact Russia's gas project signed with China," the
diplomat said.
