By Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Sept 1 Europeans could be barred from
buying new Russian government bonds under a package of extra
sanctions over Moscow's military role in Ukraine that European
Union ambassadors were to start discussing on Monday, three EU
sources said.
EU leaders decided at a summit on Saturday that the direct
engagement of Russian troops in the war in eastern and southern
Ukraine - still denied by Moscow - called for a stepping up of
sanctions imposed so far unless Russia pulled its soldiers back.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who led the drive for a
tougher EU response, said on Monday that Moscow's behaviour in
Ukraine must not go unanswered, even if sanctions hurt the
German economy, heavily dependent on imported Russian gas.
"I have said that (sanctions) can have an impact, also for
German companies," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.
"But I have to say there is also an impact when you are
allowed to move borders in Europe and attack other countries
with your troops," she said. "Accepting Russia's behaviour is
not an option. And therefore it was necessary to prepare further
sanctions."
The leaders asked the executive European Commission to
prepare further measures within a week, building on steps taken
at the end of July, which targeted the energy, banking and
defence sectors.
"I'm hearing that a ban on buying Russian government bonds
could be in the next package," an EU official familiar with the
preparations said.
Tighter restrictions on dual use technologies with military
as well as civilian applications could also be included, along
with curbs on advanced energy exploration equipment, the
official said.
An EU diplomat said ambassadors of the 28 member states
would hold a meeting on Monday at 1300 GMT to start work on a
"significant" package of steps, though no immediate decisions
were expected. A further meeting is set for Wednesday.
The leaders said the Commission should include in the
sanctions "every person and institution dealing with the
separatist groups in the Donbass", potentially leaving a very
broad area that could be targeted. The Donbass is the industrial
region of eastern Ukraine where separatists are active.
However several EU countries heavily dependent on Russian
gas, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria, are
opposed to new sanctions, which require unanimous agreement.
"I consider sanctions meaningless and counterproductive,"
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Sunday.
"Until we know what is the impact of the already imposed
sanctions, it makes no sense to impose new ones," Fico said. "I
reserve a right to veto sanctions harming national interests of
Slovakia."
FINANCIAL SECTOR, GAS
EU diplomats said the main thrust of new steps could be
financial because that would hit the Russian government rather
than citizens. It could be coordinated with the United States,
whose measures have focused on the financial sector.
Two diplomats said they did not rule out a ban on the
purchases of Russian sovereign bonds to make it more difficult
for the Russian government to finance itself on markets.
The measure, however, might have little direct impact on
Russia in the near term, as it has limited borrowing needs. Rich
from oil and gas revenues, Russia has cancelled many domestic
bond auctions as the Ukraine conflict has pushed up its
borrowing costs above acceptable levels.
It has halved its domestic borrowing plans to 435 billion
roubles ($12 billion) this year and has already raised more than
half of that lower sum. Foreign buyers so far accounted for a
quarter of the sales.
Russia has no plans to tap foreign markets this year. It
still plans to raise $7 billion abroad in 2015, but the Russian
finance ministry has said the borrowing may not be needed. The
ministry did not return calls asking for a comment on Monday.
The yield on 10-year rouble-denominated bonds is
now 9.79 percent, up from 8.3 percent at the start of July and
7.7 percent at the start of the year. But the yield on the
benchmark dollar-denominated bond is 5.03 percent.
"It is impossible to tell the impact until we know the
specific measures, if any," said Jan Dehn, head of research at
emerging markets focused fund manager Ashmore Investment
Management in London.
"But we can see from the PMI number today that Russia has
considerable resilience. It also has high reserve levels, low
debt, and a flexible exchange rate. By contrast, Europe's
economy seems to be crumbling," Dehn said.
In July, the EU banned Russian state-owned banks from
raising capital or from borrowing in EU markets.
Moscow has retaliated against sanctions by banning most food
imports from Europe and the United States. One risk of a ban on
buying Russian sovereign bonds is that the Kremlin could hit
back by dumping European government bonds, of which Russian
state institutions have significant holdings.
Asked about whether Russia could be cut off from the
international money transfer system known as SWIFT, one diplomat
said the idea had been floated several months ago, but that
there was opposition to it among several EU countries.
"The problem is that while it would probably work well in
the short-term, as in the case of Iran, in the long-term it
would trigger the creation of an alternative system to SWIFT and
the setting up of two alternative world transaction systems and
nobody wants that," the diplomat said.
The July sanctions also hit equipment for the oil and
defence sectors, and the sale of "dual use" technologies to
military end-users. That restriction could now be broadened.
Russia's gas sector, which powers European industry and
lights its cities, has been spared so far. Moscow is the world's
biggest exporter of gas and second biggest exporter of oil.
But the new package could also include high technology for
gas excavation, another EU diplomat said.
"It would make sense to target high-tech gas technologies
when it comes to possibility of further sanctions against Russia
as it would impact Russia's gas project signed with China," the
diplomat said.
Russia signed a $400 billion gas deal with China in May and
started the construction of one of the world's biggest pipelines
to deliver it. One aim of the deal is to lessen Russia's
reliance on European customers.
