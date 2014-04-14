LUXEMBOURG, April 14 European Union foreign
ministers agreed on Monday to expand sanctions against Russia
over its actions in Ukraine by putting more people under asset
freezes and visa bans, British Foreign Secretary William Hague
said.
"We have agreed among foreign ministers to expand the
sanctions ... and to add further names to those sanctions,"
Hague told reporters after a meeting in Luxembourg.
The EU has only taken a decision in principle to expand the
list. There would now be "some rapid and important work on the
exact numbers and names" of those to be added to the list, Hague
said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis)