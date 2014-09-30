BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Ambassadors of European Union
countries kept in place on Tuesday a package of sanctions
against Russia over its support for separatist rebels in eastern
Ukraine, EU officials said.
"We are keeping the status quo," one official said after a
meeting devoted to discussions on the implementation of the
ceasefire between Kiev and the Russia-backed separatists.
"Nobody even talked about the possibility (of lifting
sanctions), given the situation on the ground," a second
official said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott)