UPDATE 8-Oil settles a tad lower after sliding to 3-month lows
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to settlement)
BRUSSELS Dec 17 The European Union has agreed to widen its ban on investment in Crimea to target Russian Black Sea oil and gas exploration and will adopt the measures by the EU leaders summit later this week, three EU officials said on Wednesday.
As reported exclusively by Reuters on Dec. 10, the sanctions will also ban EU citizens from buying or financing companies in Crimea, a region of Ukraine which Russia annexed in March, prompting the worst East-West stand-off since the Cold War. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.