FRANKFURT, March 14 Germany and other countries
want European Union leaders to endorse a declaration saying that
EU sanctions on Russia will not be eased unless Moscow complies
with a Ukraine ceasefire deal, two officials said on Saturday.
EU leaders, who meet in Brussels next Thursday and Friday,
will discuss the sanctions imposed on Russia's financial, energy
and defence sectors last July over Russia's annexation of Crimea
and support for separatists in Ukraine.
The ceasefire deal, which was signed last September in
Minsk, called for an end to hostilities between Ukrainian forces
and Russian-backed separatists and the withdrawal of heavy
weapons from the front line.
"It is the plan to have a political declaration to link
sanctions to fulfilment of Minsk," said one of the two
officials, who asked not to be named.
Germany and some others EU countries were in favour of such
a declaration, the officials said, without giving further
details.
If EU leaders decide to back this stance, it would
effectively extend the sanctions, which expire in July, to the
end of the year, as the ceasefire deal requires the restoration
of Ukrainian border controls with Russia by year-end.
EU leaders have to be unanimous in their decision to extend
sanctions, but a senior EU official said on Friday that they
were unlikely to reach a decision at next week's summit.
Some EU governments have only reluctantly backed tough EU
sanctions and most want to leave them as they are while they
assess the impact of the ceasefire agreement.
