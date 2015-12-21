(Adds Russian economy minister, detail)
BRUSSELS Dec 21 The European Union on Monday
extended its economic sanctions against Russia over the conflict
in Ukraine until the end of next July, drawing a swift rebuke
from the Russian economy minister.
The EU has linked the lifting of the sanctions to full
implementation of a peace deal in east Ukraine, where more than
9,000 people have been killed in fighting between Kiev's forces
and Russia-backed separatist rebels since April 2014.
Some diplomats say this might be the last time the punitive
measures on Russia's financial, energy and defence sectors get
rolled over in their entirety as France and some other EU states
want to re-engage with Moscow on such issues as fighting
terrorism and seeking an end to the war in Syria.
Others say there should be no rapprochement until the
conditions of the peace agreement are met for Ukraine, where a
political crisis that began in late 2013 has snowballed into the
worst standoff between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.
The sanctions were provisionally extended by EU envoys last
Friday and were confirmed with the lapse of a noon deadline on
Monday after no member state raised any objections.
Speaking in Brussels on Monday, Russian Economy Minister
Alexei Ulyukayev said EU sanctions were "completely unacceptable
and ineffective".
"Gradually those countries that initiated the sanctions are
realising this and we see there's a major discussion about it in
Europe. Sooner or later, we expect common sense to prevail and a
decision to be taken to revoke this,' he said.
The sanctions, combined with weak global oil prices, have
weighed on the Russian economy, which contracted by 4.1 percent
year-on-year in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by
Gareth Jones)