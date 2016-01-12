* West imposed sanctions in mid-2014 over Ukraine crisis
* U.S. says sanctions not designed to hurt Russian people
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 12 Western sanctions on Moscow are
intended to exert long-term pressure on Russia and not to push
it "over the economic cliff," a U.S. State Department official
said on Tuesday.
EU and U.S. restrictions imposed on Moscow in 2014 over the
Ukraine conflict shaved about 1.5 percent off Russian economic
output in 2015, the official said, citing data from the
International Monetary Fund.
The effect of falling world oil prices was far greater, said
the official, who requested anonymity, meaning that Russia's
economy shrank 3.8 percent in 2015.
"The direct effect is pretty small ... at about 1 to 1.5
percent. It's the indirect effect that's larger," the official
said, adding that international companies previously considering
20-year investments in Russia were scaling back to five years.
"The sanctions are designed not to push Russia over the
economic cliff," the official, who was on a visit to Brussels,
said. "That would be bad for the Russian people."
Sanctions on Russia's banking, energy and defence sectors,
imposed from July 2014, are part of the West's efforts to
pressure Russia to help end the crisis in eastern Ukraine, which
has killed more than 9,000 people since April 2014.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted on Monday as
telling Germany's Bild newspaper that sanctions "are severely
harming Russia", although he also noted a bigger impact from
global oil oversupply that is weakening energy prices.
With neither the West nor Russia able to resolve the Ukraine
crisis so far, the European Union and the United States will
keep economic sanctions on Russia until the end of July 2016.
That means Russian companies cannot borrow from the EU and
the U.S. banks and on markets for more than 30 days, limiting
oil producers such as Rosneft from raising funds for
investment.
"From what we know and from my conversations with market
participants, other countries are not bridging the gap," the
official said, although he added that China has offered some
financing at higher rates and with shorter maturities.
Any lifting of sanctions on Russia is tied to the
implementation of a peace deal on Ukraine which was negotiated
by the leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia almost a
year ago.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)