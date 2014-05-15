LONDON May 15 The United States and its
European allies found broad unity on Thursday that Russia should
face sectoral sanctions if the Kremlin tries to disrupt
Ukrainian elections later this month, a senior U.S. official
said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry briefed some key European
Union foreign ministers on U.S. thinking about sectoral
sanctions against Russia, which would cover some of Russia's
largest sectors including mining and gas.
"All ministers, led by Secretary Kerry, underscored that a
free, fair election across Ukraine, including the east on May 25
is absolutely essential," a senior State Department official
told reporters in London.
"There was broad unity in the room that if the elections are
disrupted and Moscow's hand is behind that, that we need to move
to sectoral sanctions," the official said. "There was no dissent
on that subject."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by Guy Faulconbridge,
editing by Stephen Addison)