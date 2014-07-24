(Recasts lead, adds full quote, background)
SARAJEVO, July 24 Italian Foreign Minister
Federica Mogherini, a candidate to become the European Union's
next foreign policy chief, reiterated on Thursday that she
supports additional sanctions against Russia over the crisis in
Ukraine.
"We have all agreed unanimously to continue with pressures
and expand the list of persons and firms to be sanctioned,"
Mogherini told reporters after talks with Bosnian officials.
EU foreign ministers met earlier this week and agreed to
widen sanctions in response to the downing of a Malaysian
airliner in an area of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed
separatists.
A draft proposal outlines a package of targeted measures in
the areas of access to capital markets, defence, dual use goods
and sensitive technologies, EU diplomats said on Thursday on
condition of anonymity.
Italy currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of
the EU, and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has put Mogherini
forward to take over the role of foreign policy chief of the
28-nation body from Catherine Ashton later this year.
But Poland and the Baltic states are uneasy about her
candidacy because of perceptions that she is soft on Russia,
diplomats have said.
Poland has pushed its own foreign minister, Radoslaw
Sikorski, to succeed Ashton, but he is seen by some west
European governments as too confrontational with Russia in the
wake of Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic
and Steve Scherer in Rome; Editing by John Stonestreet and Sonya
Hepinstall)