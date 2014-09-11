MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia is committed to help
enforce a peace initiative in Ukraine despite a new set of
economic sanctions imposed by the European Union against Moscow,
Interfax news agency said on Thursday, citing a Kremlin
spokesman.
"Despite the EU position being non-constructive, Russia will
continue to do its utmost to help enforce the existing peace
plan, as well as to stabilise the situation in the south-east of
Ukraine overall," Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.
Russia's foreign ministry had said earlier that the EU had
shown itself to be against the peace process in Ukraine by
imposing new sanctions. These are expected to put Russia's top
oil producers and pipeline operators on a list of firms that
will not be allowed to raise capital or borrow on European
markets.
