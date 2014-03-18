Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
MOSCOW, March 18 An aide to President Vladimir Putin scoffed at Western sanctions against Russian officials over Moscow's takeover of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying on Tuesday they provoked only "irony and sarcasm."
"We are fed up with these sanctions, they provoke only feelings of irony and sarcasm," Yuri Ushakov, Putin's senior foreign policy advisor, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.