MOSCOW, April 28 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergei Ryabkov expressed disgust on Monday at the U.S.
announcement of sanctions against Russian officials and
companies linked to President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine
crisis, the Interfax news agency reported.
"The statement by the White House press secretary (about the
sanctions) prompts disgust," Ryabkov was quoted as saying. He
said it "demonstrates a complete lack of understanding among our
colleagues in Washington about what is happening in Ukraine".
(Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Nigel Stephenson)