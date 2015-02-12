BRUSSELS Feb 12 The European Union will add on
Monday 19 new names of Russians and Ukrainians to its list of
people under an EU asset freeze and travel ban for their roles
in the war in Ukraine despite the peace accord signed in Minsk
on Wednesday, EU diplomats said.
"I can confirm that on Monday we will publish the list
regardless of the Minsk accord," one diplomat said. A second
diplomat confirmed that.
EU foreign ministers adopted last Monday asset freezes and
visa bans on 14 Ukrainian separatists and five Russians as well
as nine organisations, but said they would not take effect until
Feb. 16, pending negotiations with Moscow. The identities have
not been published yet.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)