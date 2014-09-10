NEW YORK, Sept 10 The United States and European Union are poised to stop billions of dollars in oil exploration in Russia by the world's largest energy companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp and BP Plc, according to a report on Wednesday.

The new sanctions would prevent U.S. and European cooperation in searching Russia's Arctic, deep seas or shale formations for crude, Bloomberg reported, citing three U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the measures have not been made public.

The report comes as European Union officials delayed a decision on whether to implement measures against Russia over military involvement in the war in Ukraine. They will meet for further talks on Thursday.

Once the EU implemented the new ban on sharing energy technology and services, the United States would follow suit with similar measures, including barring the export of U.S. gear and expertise for the specialized exploration that Russians are unequipped to pursue on their own, the U.S. officials said in the report. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Brown)