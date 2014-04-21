(Corrects to remove references to possibility of United States
MOSCOW, April 21 The United States could impose
sanctions on a range of Russian officials over the crisis in
Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on
Monday.
Asked in an interview on Twitter whether the United States
was considering the possibility of hitting Russian President
Vladimir Putin personally with sanctions, Psaki replied: "Range
of officials under consideration. Plenty to sanction before we
would discuss President #Putin."
Earlier, in response to a question over whether the prospect
of imposing sanctions on individuals, companies and business
sectors was effective, Psaki replied: "Yes. Impt (important) to
lay out consequences. U.S. able to sanction people, companies,
and sectors. Goal not sanctions. Goal de-escalation."
The United States has imposed visa bans and assets freezes
on several Russian officials and lawmakers deemed involved in
Russia's annexation of the Crimea region from Ukraine last
month, and it has targeted businessmen with ties to Putin.
It has warned of further sanctions, including measures
affecting entire economic sectors, if Russia does not follow
through on an agreement reached last week by the United States,
Russia, Ukraine and the European Union in a bid to deescalate
the crisis.
Asked about Putin's statements that Russia is not
interfering in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists
have seized buildings and ignored the four-way agreement's
demands that they surrender them, Psaki tweeted: "Putin rhetoric
doesn't match facts on ground."
